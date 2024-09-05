Every NFL Teams Odds To Win Super Bowl LIX To Start The 2024 Season Football is back and the road to a super bowl begins again for 32 teams in the Football is back and the road to a super bowl begins again for 32 teams in the National Football League Fans and analysts alike are ready to dissect every play, echoing the questions on everyone’s minds for the next 23 weeks: who will triumph in the battle for the Super Bowl this year? The stage is set for a season filled with thrilling matchups, surprise upsets, and the emergence of new stars. This season, the focus is on several teams that have emerged as frontrunners in the race to the Super Bowl and even some longshots that if clicking at the right time might be able to make a run. Sign up for the 107.5 The Fan Newsletter to receive the latest news updates! Close Thank you for subscribing! Teams like the Detroit Lions and The Houston Texans have captivated the leagues attention as contenders with their strategic prowess, star-studded rosters, and consistent performances and are much more seen as top dogs of the league this year. ✕ But you never truly know how the season will unfold. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. every NFL teams odds to win Super Bowl LIX to start the 2024 season. RELATED | 5 “Swing Teams” that could alter the NFL season… But you never truly know how the season will unfold.Below I have collected the average odds between multiple sportsbooks to show in order (Understanding the odds: Positive odds usually indicate the underdog in a matchup. The higher the number, the less likely the team is expected to win, according to the odds). If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential help. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential help.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +500 Source: Getty The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win this season. Despite some offensive struggles last year, they’ve bolstered their lineup with key additions like Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy to enhance their receiving corps. The defense, which was crucial last season, faces challenges with the departure of L’Jarius Sneed but remains strong with players like Chris Jones. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm, the Chiefs are strong contenders, projected to finish 12-5 and lead the AFC West.

2. San Francisco 49ers +600 Source: Getty The San Francisco 49ers are entering their 75th NFL season as the defending NFC Champions. This year marks their eighth season under the leadership of head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch. The team has seen significant roster changes, including the release of defensive tackle Arik Armstead. With a mix of new signings and draft picks, the 49ers aim to maintain their competitive edge in the NFC West. They are set to play several high-profile games, including matchups against the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Baltimore Ravens +1000 Source: Getty The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2024 season with significant changes. Lamar Jackson remains a key player, aiming for a strong season after a disappointing playoff exit last year. The team has added Derrick Henry to bolster the running game but faces challenges with a revamped offensive line. Defensively, the Ravens have lost some key players but have promising replacements, including first-round pick Nate Wiggins. With a tough schedule ahead, the Ravens are projected to finish 10-7, competing fiercely in the AFC North.

4. Detroit Lions +1200 Source: Getty The Detroit Lions are entering their 95th NFL season, aiming to build on last year’s 12-5 record and defend their NFC North title. Under head coach Dan Campbell, the team has made several roster changes, including acquiring cornerback Carlton Davis and drafting cornerback Terrion Arnold. The Lions are also debuting new uniforms this season. With a strong lineup and strategic additions, they are poised to compete fiercely in the NFC North, starting their season against the Los Angeles Rams.

5. Philadelphia Eagles +1200 Source: Getty The Philadelphia Eagles are set for an exciting 2024 season, aiming to improve on their 11-6 record from last year. They’ve bolstered their roster with key additions like Saquon Barkley and Kenny Pickett, enhancing both their offense and defense. The Eagles have also strengthened their secondary and linebacking corps with new signings and draft picks. With a strong lineup and an easier schedule, they are considered favorites to win the NFC East and are strong contenders for Super Bowl LIX.

6. Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Source: Getty The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back in the 2024 season after a challenging 2023, where they finished 9-8 due to Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. With Burrow healthy, the Bengals are strong contenders in the AFC North. They’ve strengthened their roster with key additions like Zack Moss and Mike Gesicki, and drafted promising talents such as Amarius Mims and Kris Jenkins. Despite some defensive losses, the Bengals aim to leverage their potent offense and improved defense to make a deep playoff run.

7. Buffalo Bills +1600 Source: Getty The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2024 season with high hopes, aiming to improve on their 11-6 record from last year. Despite losing key players like Stefon Diggs, they’ve added talent such as Curtis Samuel and drafted promising rookies like Keon Coleman. With Josh Allen leading the offense and a revamped defense, the Bills are poised to compete strongly in the AFC East. Health will be crucial, as injuries derailed their playoff run last season. If they stay healthy, the Bills have a solid chance to make a deep postseason push.

8. Green Bay Packers +1600 Source: Getty The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2024 season with optimism, following a 9-8 finish last year. With Jordan Love gaining experience and a young receiving corps, the offense is expected to improve. Key additions like Josh Jacobs and rookie Jordan Morgan aim to bolster the lineup. Defensively, the Packers have strengthened their secondary with Xavier McKinney and drafted promising talents. Despite some offseason losses, the team is poised to compete in the NFC North, with potential to make a deep playoff run if they capitalize on their young talent’s growth.

9. Houston Texans +1600 Source: Getty The Houston Texans are entering the 2024 season with high expectations after a surprising 10-7 finish last year. With C.J. Stroud leading the offense, the team has added key players like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to bolster their attack. Defensively, the Texans have strengthened their lineup with additions like Danielle Hunter and Jeff Okudah. With a talented roster and a promising young quarterback, the Texans are poised to compete for the AFC South title and potentially make a deep playoff run.

10. Dallas Cowboys +2000 Source: Getty The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2024 season with high hopes, aiming to improve on their consistent 12-5 record from the past three seasons. With key players like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott leading the charge, the team is focused on overcoming past playoff disappointments. Despite some injuries, the Cowboys have a strong roster and are determined to compete for the NFC East title. The season kicks off with a challenging game against the Cleveland Browns, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting year for Dallas fans.

11. New York Jets +2000 Source: Getty The New York Jets are entering the 2024 season with renewed optimism, largely due to Aaron Rodgers’ return from injury. With a deep roster, the Jets are aiming for a strong playoff push. Key players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are expected to shine, while new additions like Mike Williams bolster the receiving corps. The defense, led by stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, remains formidable. With Rodgers at the helm and a solid supporting cast, the Jets are poised to be strong contenders in the AFC.

12. Miami Dolphins +2200 Source: Getty The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2024 season with high expectations after an 11-6 finish last year. With Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill leading the offense, the team aims to overcome past injury challenges. Key additions like Jonnu Smith and Shaq Barrett bolster both sides of the ball. The Dolphins have strengthened their defense with players like Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer. If they can stay healthy, Miami is poised to be a strong contender in the AFC, with hopes of making a deep playoff run.

13. Chicago Bears +2500 Source: Getty The Chicago Bears are entering the 2024 season with optimism, aiming for a stronger start than last year’s 0-4 beginning. With improved health and key roster upgrades, coach Matt Eberflus is confident in the team’s potential. The Bears have focused on enhancing competition across all positions, including quarterback and skill positions. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is praised for his communication and teaching skills, contributing to a cohesive team environment. The Bears are set to kick off their season against the Tennessee Titans, with a focus on starting fast to boost their playoff chances.

14. Atlanta Falcons +3000 Source: Getty The Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2024 season with a fresh outlook after a 7-10 finish last year. With Kirk Cousins as the new quarterback, the team aims to improve its offensive performance. Key additions like Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore bolster the receiving corps, while Bijan Robinson is expected to be a major offensive threat. The defense sees upgrades with players like Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons. With a new coaching staff and improved roster, the Falcons are poised to compete for the NFC South title.

15. Los Angeles Rams +3000 Source: Getty The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2024 season with a strong finish from last year, having gone 7-1 in their final eight games. Despite the retirement of Aaron Donald, the Rams have bolstered their defense with key additions like Tre’Davious White and Kamren Curl. On offense, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp continue to lead, with emerging stars like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams adding depth. The Rams aim to maintain their explosive offense and improved defense to make a deep playoff run, contingent on Stafford’s health and the new defensive lineup’s performance.

16. Cleveland Browns +4000 Source: Getty The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2024 season after an 11-6 finish last year, despite quarterback challenges due to Deshaun Watson’s injury. Watson is set to return, but his performance remains a question mark. The Browns have bolstered their roster with additions like Jerry Jeudy and Jameis Winston. Their defense, led by Myles Garrett, remains a strong point, having ranked top in EPA last season. With a solid offensive line and a potentially explosive receiving corps, the Browns aim to compete for a playoff spot, contingent on Watson’s return to form.

17. Los Angeles Chargers +5000 Source: Getty The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the 2024 season with new leadership under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. After a disappointing 5-12 record last year, the Chargers aim to make a playoff return and end their 14-year AFC West title drought. Key changes include the trade of wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. The team has bolstered its roster with draft picks like Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, and they will play their home games at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are focused on improving their performance and making a strong comeback this season.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 Source: Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2024 season with a revamped roster and high hopes. After a 10-7 finish last year, they made significant changes, including acquiring quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The team traded away Kenny Pickett and Diontae Johnson, focusing on strengthening their offensive line and defense. Key additions like Patrick Queen and Donte Jackson aim to bolster the defense, while rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are expected to enhance the offensive line. With Mike Tomlin’s leadership, the Steelers aim to remain competitive and push for a playoff spot.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars +6600 Source: Getty The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back in the 2024 season after a 9-8 finish last year, which saw them collapse after an 8-3 start due to Trevor Lawrence’s injuries. With Lawrence back to full health, the Jaguars have revamped their roster, adding key players like Mac Jones, Gabe Davis, and Arik Armstead. The defense, which struggled last year, has been bolstered with new additions, aiming to improve their pass rush and secondary. With these upgrades, the Jaguars are poised to compete for a playoff spot and potentially reclaim the AFC South title.

20. Seattle Seahawks +6600 Source: Getty The Seattle Seahawks are entering the 2024 season with a fresh start under new head coach Mike Macdonald, following Pete Carroll’s reassignment to an advisory role. After consecutive 9-8 seasons, the Seahawks aim to return to the playoffs and end their NFC West title drought. Key roster changes include the addition of draft picks like Byron Murphy II and Christian Haynes. With a focus on improving their performance, the Seahawks are set to compete in a challenging division, hoping to build on their solid foundation and make a strong playoff push.

21. Indianapolis Colts +8000 Source: Getty The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2024 season with optimism after narrowly missing the playoffs last year. With Anthony Richardson showing promise in limited action, the Colts have bolstered their roster with key additions like Joe Flacco and rookie edge rusher Laiatu Latu. The return of Jonathan Taylor and a strong offensive line aim to support Richardson’s development. The defense, strengthened by Latu, looks to improve its pass rush. With these enhancements, the Colts are poised to compete for a playoff spot and make a significant impact in the AFC South.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Source: Getty The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2024 season as the three-time defending NFC South champions. Under head coach Todd Bowles, they aim to build on their recent success. Key draft additions include center Graham Barton and safety Tykee Smith. With a strong roster featuring veterans like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Bucs are poised to compete fiercely in their division. As they kick off the season, the Buccaneers are focused on maintaining their dominance in the NFC South and making another deep playoff run.

23. Minnesota Vikings +10000 Source: Getty The Minnesota Vikings are entering the 2024 season with significant changes, following a 7-10 finish last year. With Kirk Cousins gone, the team drafted J.J. McCarthy as their new quarterback. They bolstered their roster with key additions like Aaron Jones and Jonathan Greenard. Despite losing key players like Danielle Hunter, the Vikings aim to improve their defense under coordinator Brian Flores. With a strong offensive line and star receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings hope to overcome a challenging schedule and make a playoff push, though they face a tough road ahead.

24. New Orleans Saints +10000 Source: Getty The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2024 season with hopes of improving on their 9-8 record from last year. Despite missing the playoffs, they ended 2023 on a high note with strong victories. Key offseason moves include signing Chase Young and drafting Taliese Fuaga and Kool-Aid McKinstry to bolster their roster. Derek Carr remains the starting quarterback, but the team faces challenges with offensive line issues and depth concerns at receiver. The Saints’ defense, led by Demario Davis, will be crucial in their quest to compete in the NFC South and push for a playoff spot.

25. Arizona Cardinals +12500 Source: Getty The Arizona Cardinals are looking to bounce back in the 2024 season after a 4-13 finish last year. With Kyler Murray returning from injury, they aim to improve with key additions like Marvin Harrison Jr., a top receiver prospect, and Desmond Ridder as a backup quarterback. The team has bolstered its roster with new talent, including defensive tackle Darius Robinson and cornerback Max Melton. Despite these improvements, the Cardinals face challenges with a porous defense and Murray’s injury history. They hope to leverage their new talent to compete in the NFC West and improve their record.

26. Denver Broncos +15000 Source: Getty The Denver Broncos are entering the 2024 season with significant changes after an 8-9 finish last year. Russell Wilson’s tenure ended poorly, leading to the drafting of Bo Nix as a potential new quarterback. The team has added key players like Josh Reynolds and John Franklin-Myers, but faces challenges with a weakened defense and offensive line concerns. With a tough AFC schedule, the Broncos aim to rebuild and improve, though they may struggle to compete for a playoff spot this season.

27. Las Vegas Raiders +15000 Source: Getty The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2024 season with a fresh approach under new head coach Antonio Pierce, who was promoted from interim status. The team made significant offseason moves, including hiring Tom Telesco as GM and signing key players like Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew. Despite losing notable players like Josh Jacobs and Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders aim to build on their defensive improvements from last year. With a focus on developing young talent and a revamped coaching staff, the Raiders are looking to compete in the AFC West and improve on their 8-9 record from last season.

28. Tennessee Titans +15000 Source: Getty The Tennessee Titans are in a rebuilding phase for the 2024 season after a 6-11 finish last year and the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel. They’ve made significant roster changes, including signing Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley, and drafting J.C. Latham to bolster their offensive line. With Derrick Henry’s departure, the Titans are focusing on developing their young quarterback, Will Levis, who will rely on an improved receiving corps. Defensively, they’ve strengthened their secondary with L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Despite these upgrades, the Titans face a challenging season in the competitive AFC.

29. Washington Commanders +15000 Source: Getty The Washington Commanders are undergoing a major rebuild for the 2024 season under new head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. The team has revamped its roster, bringing in many new players through free agency and the draft. Key additions include rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has shown promise in the offseason, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Commanders aim to establish a strong identity with a focus on speed and physicality. With significant changes across the board, the team is looking to improve on last season’s performance and build a cohesive unit for the future.

30. New York Giants +20000 Source: Getty The New York Giants are looking to bounce back in the 2024 season after a disappointing 6-11 finish last year. They’ve made significant changes, including acquiring star edge rusher Brian Burns and drafting wide receiver Malik Nabers to boost their offense. However, the team faces challenges with Daniel Jones returning from a torn ACL and the departure of key players like Saquon Barkley. The offensive line remains a concern, and the secondary is expected to struggle. Despite these hurdles, the Giants hope their revamped roster can compete in the NFC East.

31. Carolina Panthers +25000 Source: Getty The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2024 season with hopes of improvement after a challenging 2-15 record last year. Under new head coach Dave Canales, the team aims to develop quarterback Bryce Young, who struggled in his rookie season. Key offseason moves include acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and bolstering the offensive line with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The defense saw significant changes, notably trading away star pass rusher Brian Burns. While the Panthers have strengthened their offense, they face challenges on defense and aim to be more competitive in the NFC South.