A List Of The Biggest Moves Of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Every NFL fan knows that the offseason is just as crucial as the regular season.
With free agency in full swing, teams are making bold moves in an effort to reshape their rosters and build competitive squads for the upcoming season.
The 2025 free agency period has already delivered its share of eye-opening signings, trades, and player departures, sparking endless discussions across the league.
Offseason moves can be game-changers.
Sometimes, they’re the missing puzzle piece that propels a team to Super Bowl contention.
Other times, they come with a gamble, as general managers take risks on players looking for fresh starts or those coming off inconsistent performances.
And, of course, not every move works out.
Sometimes a star player just doesn’t mesh with a new team’s system, proving that talent alone isn’t enough in this complex, highly strategic league.
When it’s all said and done, free agency is a delicate balancing act of ambition, risk, and reward.
Teams are reminded every year that, while the NFL is about passion and performance, it’s also a business.
Franchise decisions are made with one thing in mind—winning.
And as the biggest moves of 2025 NFL free agency unfold, fans are watching closely to see if their teams get it right this time.Take a look below at A List Of The Biggest Moves Of 2025 NFL Free Agency.
1. Seattle is sending two-time Pro-Bowl WR DK Metcalf to the Steelers – Steelers are signing Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million contract
2. Bills and Josh Allen reached agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player
3. Jamien Sherwood is returning to the Jets on a three-year deal for $45 million with $30M fully guaranteed
4. Davante Adams is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams
5. Aaron Jones is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed
6. Nick Bolton is re-signing with the Chiefs on a 3-year, $45 million deal, including $30M fully guaranteed
7. Jarran Reed is re-signing a three-year deal worth up to $25 million with the Seattle Seahawks
8. Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes almost $123 million in guaranteed money
9. Bills are releasing pass rusher Von Miller
10. Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Commanders
11. Ravens are re-signing LT Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million deal
12. Hollywood Brown is returning to Kansas City on a one year deal worth up to $11 million
13. Mike Gesicki is re-signing with the Benglas on a three-year, $25.5 million deal
14. Greg Rousseau and the Bills reached agreement today on a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million guaranteed
15. Geno Smith is being traded to Las Vegas Raiders for a third round pick
16. Commanders informed two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen today that he is being released
17. Lions and LB Derrick Barnes reached agreement on a three-year, $25.5M extension
18. Bills announced they reached agreement on a four-year contract extension with Terrel Bernard
19. Jaguars are releasing two-time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram
20. Jaguars are trading WR Christian Kirk to the Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick
21. Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade
22. Vikings reached agreement with safety Theo Jackson on a two-year, $12.615 million extension through 2027
23. Rams and wide receiver Tutu Atwell reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million fully-guaranteed contract
24. Veteran center Mitch Morse, who started 17 games last season for the Jaguars, announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 10 seasons
25. Browns have restructured the contract of QB Deshaun Watson, creating nearly $36M in 2025 cap space
26. Chargers released five-time Pro-Bowl DE Joey Bosa
27. Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed
28. Cowboys have restructured Dak Prescott's contract, opening up $36.6 million in cap space
29. Las Vegas Raiders are signing Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 guaranteed, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history
30. Raiders are signing former Bengals guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11.2 million deal that includes $5.5 million fully guaranteed
31. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade
32. Seahawks are releasing an all-time franchise great, wide receiver Tyler Lockett
33. Bengals DE Sam Hubbard announced he is retiring from the NFL
34. Bears are trading a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chiefs for Pro-Bowl OL Joe Thuney
35. Vikings officially will not be tagging QB Sam Darnold
36. Packers and kicker Brandon McManus reached agreement today on a three-year, $15.3 million deal
37. Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history
38. Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams
39. Rams sending veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick
40. Cowboys and DT Osa Odighizuwa reached agreement today on a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $58 million guaranteed
41. Bengals placed the $26.2 million franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins
42. Eagles are releasing six-time Pro-Bowl CB Darius Slay
43. Bengals have released veteran G Alex Cappa, who started all 50 regular-season games he played in for Cincinnati
44. San Francisco has agreed to send standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick
45. Rams and Matthew Stafford reached agreement today on a restructured deal that keeps him in Los Angeles
46. Chiefs have informed Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith that he will be franchise tagged
47. Nine-time Pro-Bowl OT Jason Peters is expected to retire after playing 19 NFL seasons and 248 NFL games
48. Bills and wide receiver Khalil Shakir reached agreement on a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million, including $32 million guaranteed
