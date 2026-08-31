Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/31/26: Data Centers, Iran, Brandon Johnson
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Hysteria over data centers is not rational. It’s us our China
The mines in the Strait? Psy op of the Iranians
U.S. hits rocket launchers
U.S. hits rocket launchers
Tony’s prediction? A Mediterranean Pact with Israel, Greece, Italy and maybe others to counter the Saudi/Turkey/Pakistan deal….while simultaneously bolstering efforts to limit U.S. influence from NATO.
Brandon Johnson racism
EVERYONE is considering a run for president in 2028
Costco in Westfield?