Wayne County Adult Tests Positive for Measles

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WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – The Wayne County Health Department stated in a press release that an adult tested positive for measles.

The Wayne County Health Department confirmed that the adult who tested positive has never received a measles vaccine. The health department did not say when the measles test was recorded.

There have been five documented cases of measles in Indiana this year. Two people tested positive for measles on Aug. 5. Indiana’s measles dashboard also lists one additional case in Parke County and another person in Switzerland County.

Measles can spread quickly and is highly contagious. The virus can spread through tiny droplets in the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Droplets can also remain on surfaces for short periods of time.

Measles symptoms typically show up within seven to 21 days of infection. The following can be signs of a measles infection:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

A red, blotchy rash that begins on the face and spreads down the rest of the body

According to the Wayne County Health Department, the measles vaccine is 93% effective at preventing an infection. Two doses of the vaccine can boost its effectiveness to 97%.