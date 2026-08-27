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Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/27/26: SOS Debate, Abby Phillip, Carmel Elections

Tony Katz: Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/27/26: SOS Debate, Abby Phillip says Republicans gaslight Americans, You drink enough water, Will Carmel cancel classes on Election Day because of security concerns?

Published on August 27, 2026
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Secretary of State debate last night

CNN’s Abby Phillip says the Republicans are gaslighting Americans regarding the economy

Trump importing up to 300,000 metric tons of ground beef to lower prices

You’re drinking enough water

Carmel schools planning on cancelling classes on election day because of safety concerns for the children

CBC now denying that 9/11 was a terrorist attack

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