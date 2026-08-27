Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/27/26: SOS Debate, Abby Phillip, Carmel Elections
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Secretary of State debate last night
CNN’s Abby Phillip says the Republicans are gaslighting Americans regarding the economy
Trump importing up to 300,000 metric tons of ground beef to lower prices
You’re drinking enough water
Carmel schools planning on cancelling classes on election day because of safety concerns for the children
CBC now denying that 9/11 was a terrorist attack
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