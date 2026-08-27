Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/27/26: SOS Debate, Abby Phillip, Carmel Elections

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Secretary of State debate last night

Trump importing up to 300,000 metric tons of ground beef to lower prices

CNN’s Abby Phillip says the Republicans are gaslighting Americans regarding the economy

Carmel schools planning on cancelling classes on election day because of safety concerns for the children

CBC now denying that 9/11 was a terrorist attack