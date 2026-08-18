Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/18/26: Mike Braun, Natalie Harp
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Governor Braun joins to give an update on Indiana’s flood emergency
Today’s Popcorn Moment: The left goes after bone cancer survivor because she supports Trump
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Florida primary today
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