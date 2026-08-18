Central Indiana Flood Damage: How to Give and Get Help

As Central Indiana continues to recover from significant flooding, many residents are asking the same questions: How can I help someone affected by the flooding, and where can I turn if my own home or property was damaged? We spoke with local leaders and community organizations about the damage, resources available to those in need, and ways Hoosiers can support their neighbors as the recovery continues. WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick joined Hammer and Nigel Monday afternoon after Gov. Mike Braun announced the state has opened grants up to $5,000 for emergency food, clothing, temporary housing and other basic needs for severe storm and flooding victims. You can call 211 or click here to apply

Chief Deputy Mayor Chris Bailey talks about how the city, and first responders are working together to help Hoosiers during this historic time. He also touches on the city’s efforts to secure funding for the recovery process.

Several organizations are also working tirelessly to assist any Hoosier in need. The American Red Cross has shelters and donations at the ready, which you can find here. Samantha Hyde with talked with Hammer and Nigel about how many families really are affected, giving an example that an estimated 600 households were evacuated in Henry County alone. She also shares the importance of volunteers and donations.