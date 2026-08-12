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Stephanie White’s Response To Backlash: ‘A Big Miss’

Tony Katz blasted Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White’s forceful defense of her own record, arguing that White turned a legitimate criticism into an angry broadside at fans who noticed it.

“This was a terrible, terrible outing from Coach White,” Katz said, calling the response a poor reflection on the Fever, the WNBA and Indiana.

White addressed online backlash after comments surrounding a recent on-court incident involving Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. She said she did not see the play in real time before going to a press conference, initially believed the call had been made correctly and later concluded the foul was “egregious” after reviewing it.

White insisted her players’ health, wellness and safety are always priorities. “I ride with them ten toes down all the time,” she said, accusing an online community of pushing “fabrication or distortion” about her and warning that “hate, fear mongering [and] divisiveness” would not hijack the league.

Her closing line was less measured: “Everybody else can go to hell.”

Katz said that was exactly the problem. He argued White should have simply acknowledged that she had not seen the foul clearly, reviewed it, and owned the mistake rather than lashing out at critics.

“If you didn’t see the foul against Sophie Cunningham in real time, if you didn’t see the replays, why comment on it?” Katz asked. “You didn’t say, ‘Hey, my bad.’ You blamed everybody else.”

Katz credited Caitlin Clark for standing by White after Clark said she did not like seeing her coach booed. But he said personal loyalty does not erase what he viewed as White’s over-the-top reaction.

The larger fight, Katz argued, is not merely about one coach, one foul or one heated postgame statement. He tied the uproar to a broader cultural and political conflict around women’s sports, including Cunningham’s stated position that men are not women and that girls’ sports are for girls.

Katz argued that noticing such remarks is not “fear mongering” or a plot to divide the WNBA. He also alleged the league applies different standards to players depending on whether they fit an accepted political mold — an allegation White did not address in the remarks provided.

White said she would lead with “love,” “grace,” “humility” and “integrity.” Katz’s verdict was blunt: the message did not match the performance.

“The call is coming from inside the league,” Katz said. “This was a big miss.”

Hear Tony Katz break it down live on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

Listen to the “Stephanie White’s Response To Backlash: ‘A Big Miss’” discussion in full here: