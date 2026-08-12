Source: indianapolis.granicus.com / indianapolis.granicus.com

Did Mayor Joe Hogsett Just Get A Political Gift?

Tony Katz says the Indianapolis City-County Council may have just done Mayor Joe Hogsett’s reelection campaign a favor — by overriding his veto of a wheel tax and letting him claim the mantle of fiscal restraint.

“Did I or did I not say he’s the voice of reason?” Katz said, arguing that the maneuver makes Hogsett look like “the moderate, rational one who’s there for the people” even as Marion County taxpayers face another levy.

The council overrode Hogsett’s veto after the mayor had proposed a budget that Katz said showed Indianapolis could operate without the wheel tax. The fight comes as cities navigate state funding formulas that require local governments to demonstrate certain revenue levels to unlock matching state dollars.

Katz’s translation: Indianapolis leaders had options — spending cuts, budget shifts and other financial maneuvering — but chose the one politicians reach for when the pressure rises. Higher taxes. What a shock.

The wheel-tax override is expected to bolster funding available for road work and potentially help the city secure additional matching funds from the state. But Katz questioned why residents and officials would celebrate the move before taxpayers see a measurable payoff on streets already defined, in the public mind, by potholes.

“Why in the world did people cheer this taking place?” Katz asked. “It’s a very peculiar thing to hear people cheering themselves being taxed.”

That is the political trap now sitting in front of Indianapolis. If the added revenue produces visibly better roads, council members can argue the tax bought needed infrastructure. If it does not, taxpayers will be left with the bill — and the same battered pavement — while Hogsett can point to his veto as proof he tried to hold the line.

Katz argued the episode could be more than another bruising budget dispute. He framed it as a strategic setup for Hogsett, who has served as mayor since 2016 and would be positioned to seek a fourth term in 2027.

“This was the setup maneuver for running for reelection,” Katz said. “This is it. That’s exactly where this is at.”

Whether that prediction proves right will depend on what Indianapolis residents actually get for the new revenue. Matching funds and budget spreadsheets are not what voters drive over every morning. Roads are.

Katz also took aim at what he described as a wider local political instinct to reject growth rather than demand smarter growth, citing calls for data-center moratoriums. “No growth whatsoever,” he said sarcastically. “That’s always a winning position, said no one ever.”

The immediate question is simpler: Will the wheel tax deliver better streets, or merely a cleaner campaign contrast for the mayor who vetoed it?

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

Listen to the “Did Mayor Joe Hogsett Just Get A Political Gift?” discussion in full here: