Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/12/26: U Indy vs IU Indy, Stephanie White
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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University of Indianapolis sues IU over IU Indy
Today’s Popcorn Moment: This is not good from Stephanie White
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