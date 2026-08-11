Source: FOX59 / other

What Sets Max Engling Apart From His Competitors?

Tony Katz was joined by Max Engling, the Republican nominee for Secretary of State, who shared his vision for the role and tackles some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

According to Engling, the number one thing he’s hearing from Hoosiers as he travels the state is about election integrity. “The number one thing that I hear around the state is about election integrity,” he says. “So they want strong elections, want to make sure that when you go to the polling place, you have confidence that you can cast your vote and it is going to count.”

Engling is running on a platform that prioritizes defending election integrity and upholding the values of the state. He’s also pushing for a more proactive approach to ensuring that only eligible citizens are voting, including implementing a color-coded ID system to identify non-eligible voters. “If you had a color-coded ID, couldn’t that be utilized as a way to discriminate against people on a whole bunch of other topics?” Tony asked. Engling response was clear: “No, it’s not whether you’re here legally or not. It’s just whether you’re eligible to vote.”

One of the other most pressing issue Engling would be tackling is the problem of fraudulent trucking companies operating in the state. “We’ve seen many cases of crashes where Hoosiers are either killed or seriously injured,” he says. “And then when those penalties get hit on that trucking company, when they hit that trucking company, they just dissolve the LLC and file a brand new one at the Secretary of State’s office.” Engling is committed to working with the State House to compile information, investigate, and prosecute these companies to keep Hoosiers safe on the roads.

But what sets Engling apart from his competitors? According to him, it’s his commitment to building on what’s working in Indiana and working directly with the State House. “One, I’m working to build on what we’ve done here in Indiana, to work directly with the State House to be more proactive,” he says. “A lot of this job, the Secretary of State cannot just say we’re going to go do this and it happens. You have to be able to build a coalition with the State House and these other folks.”

As the election heats up, Engling is also taking a stand on issues like Title IX and transgenderism. In a recent post on his official Twitter page, his opponent Greg Ballard wrote, “Let me be clear as boys don’t belong in girls’ sports, nor in their locker room. That’s common sense and it always has been.” Engling responds, “This is a subject where it defines if you know what common sense is. You have to be asked a question. Can I trust you on a whole group of issues? Do you understand what common sense is? And this is a very common sense issue.”

To hear more from Max Engling and learn about his vision for the Secretary of State role, tune in to this segment. Listen as he discusses the issues that matter most to Hoosiers and shares his plan for keeping the state’s elections strong and its citizens safe.

Listen to the “What Sets Max Engling Apart From His Competitors?” discussion in full here: