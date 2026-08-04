Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/4/26: Garten, Talarico, McMahon
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Garten Announces Run to Lead Indiana Senate
Today’s Popcorn Moment: James Talarico says the trans debate is “Culture War”
Today on the Marketplace: Lots of bottlecaps
Linda McMahon demanding US colleges reform
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