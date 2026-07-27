Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/27/26: Brickyard, DSA, Fauci
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Brickyard 400, Anothony Richards, and Chris Ballard. JMV joins to discuss.
Today’s Popcorn Moment: And people question Tony’s accuracy about the DSA being Communists
….more – https://x.com/redsteeze/status/2081419815319990438?s=20
Today on the Marketplace: Dump Buddy
Anthony Fauci is a fraud and should go to jail
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