Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/27/26: Brickyard, DSA, Fauci

Brickyard 400, Anothony Richards, and Chris Ballard. JMV joins to discuss. Source: JMV / JMV on the Fan

Today’s Popcorn Moment: And people question Tony’s accuracy about the DSA being Communists ….more – https://x.com/redsteeze/status/2081419815319990438?s=20

Today on the Marketplace: Dump Buddy