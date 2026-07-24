Source: William Reagan / Getty

Can America Feed Itself?

Tony Katz emphasizes that America is not prepared for the costs of not having subsidies for farmers. “America is not prepared for what things would cost without the subsidies, It’s not, and it would have an effect on today’s farmer.” Tony is not anti-farmer, but rather wants to explore the underlying issues affecting the agricultural industry.

One key point made is that the US became a net importer of food in 2023, relying on other countries for a significant portion of its food supply. This shift is a concern, as the speaker notes, “we’re working to restore not just manufacturing, not just pharmaceuticals, but also our food supply.” The Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, has referred to this as a national security issue, which the speaker agrees with.

The discussion touches on the impact of tariffs on farmers and the need for subsidies. Tony questions whether the current system is sustainable and whether the country can rely on market forces to address the issue. “Is there a way to fix this on a market level, a regulatory level?” he asks. “Do we have to accept the fact that in order to feed the nation, we’re going to have to do some of these things?”

Tony also highlights the importance of supporting small-scale farmers and exploring alternative approaches to farming. “Let’s go find these people,” they say, referring to innovative farmers who are already making a difference. “Let’s start hearing where some of the options are to you know, farm farming not2026, farming 2126.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The segment raises more questions than it answers, but it’s a crucial conversation to have. As Tony notes, “our question should be, are we set up for the farm to throw?” The full episode delves into the complexities of the issue and offers insights from experts in the field. To learn more about this pressing concern and the potential solutions, listen to the full episode and join the conversation.

Listen to the “Can America Feed Itself?” discussion in full here: