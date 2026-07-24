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Indiana Is Exploding

As the number of cases continues to rise, the mysterious illness known as cyclosporiasis has become a pressing issue for the food industry. With over 11,000 reported cases nationwide, it’s no longer a laughing matter. Tony Katz delved into the details of this outbreak, discussing the impact on restaurants and produce providers.

“It’s got to be painful,” Tony Katz said, describing the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, and nausea. “We joke because it’s just a level of absurd, but it’s got to be having an effect on people.”

The source of the outbreak remains unclear, with the initial lead on a supplier to Taco Bell and other restaurants turning out to be a false positive. “Johnny from the airplane” was a humorous aside, but the reality is that the situation is serious. The speaker discussed the challenges of tracing the source of the outbreak, citing the difficulty in pinpointing the exact cause of the illness.

One of the key concerns is the potential link to bagged lettuce, specifically from Central Mexico. Tony Katz wondered aloud if restaurants are making changes to their menus or shopping habits in response to the outbreak. “I haven’t noticed that yet,” he said, “but I’d love to hear from restaurants and produce providers about what they’re doing to ensure their products are safe and secure.”

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The episode highlighted the complexities of the food industry, where supply chains can be long and opaque. As the number of cases continues to rise, it’s clear that the issue is no longer just a local concern, but a national one. Tony Katz’s show provided a platform for discussion and exploration of the issue, shedding light on the challenges faced by those in the industry.

If you’re interested in learning more about the cyclosporiasis outbreak and its impact on the food industry, tune in to the full episode of Tony Katz’s show to hear more about the latest developments and insights from the experts.

Listen to the “Indiana Is Exploding” discussion in full here: