Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indiana Is Exploding

Indiana reports nearly 600 cases of cyclosporiasis

Published on July 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cyclosporiasis outbreak is a pressing issue, with over 11,000 reported cases nationwide.
  • The source of the outbreak remains unclear, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause.
  • Restaurants and produce providers are facing challenges in ensuring the safety and security of their products.
Tissue paper
Source: HEMARAT / Getty

Indiana Is Exploding

As the number of cases continues to rise, the mysterious illness known as cyclosporiasis has become a pressing issue for the food industry. With over 11,000 reported cases nationwide, it’s no longer a laughing matter. Tony Katz delved into the details of this outbreak, discussing the impact on restaurants and produce providers.

“It’s got to be painful,” Tony Katz said, describing the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, and nausea. “We joke because it’s just a level of absurd, but it’s got to be having an effect on people.”

The source of the outbreak remains unclear, with the initial lead on a supplier to Taco Bell and other restaurants turning out to be a false positive. “Johnny from the airplane” was a humorous aside, but the reality is that the situation is serious. The speaker discussed the challenges of tracing the source of the outbreak, citing the difficulty in pinpointing the exact cause of the illness.

One of the key concerns is the potential link to bagged lettuce, specifically from Central Mexico. Tony Katz wondered aloud if restaurants are making changes to their menus or shopping habits in response to the outbreak. “I haven’t noticed that yet,” he said, “but I’d love to hear from restaurants and produce providers about what they’re doing to ensure their products are safe and secure.”

The episode highlighted the complexities of the food industry, where supply chains can be long and opaque. As the number of cases continues to rise, it’s clear that the issue is no longer just a local concern, but a national one. Tony Katz’s show provided a platform for discussion and exploration of the issue, shedding light on the challenges faced by those in the industry.

If you’re interested in learning more about the cyclosporiasis outbreak and its impact on the food industry, tune in to the full episode of Tony Katz’s show to hear more about the latest developments and insights from the experts.

Listen to the “Indiana Is Exploding” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Megan Rapinoe would have zero fame, zero world cups, nothing, if she had to play against men.

Today on the Marketplace:    Bob Ross toaster

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – The Sting (The Entertainer)

Tony gets!

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Wide green lawn surrounded by lush trees in a park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Indy Parks Worker Details 2016 Violent Attack

Local News
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

Victims Of Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Sumy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

Agriculture Secretary Rollins Holds Make America Healthy Again Event With HHS Secretary Kennedy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs

Indiana National Guard logo.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise

A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Mosquito on the skin drinks blood macrophotography
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Headshot of a bald, bearded man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Police officers standing near a police vehicle in front of a large commercial building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a gray beard wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Man Convicted of Child Molesting

A middle-aged man with glasses and a beard wearing a suit and tie, standing in front of American and Indiana state flags.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close