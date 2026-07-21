Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/21/26: CA Smoke Tariff, Jim Banks
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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50% tariffs on Canada
Senator Jim Banks sponsoring bill to end birthright citizenship
What sucks more, “We Are The World” or explosive diarrhea?
An anti-ICE terrorist just tried to blow up an immigration court in NYC
The press cannot be trusted
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