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The Ongoing Battle for American Sovereignty

Senator Jim Banks joins Tony Katz to discuss his proposed Citizenship Act of 2026, which aims to redefine what it means to be an "invader" under the 14th Amendment

Published on July 20, 2026

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  • Citizenship Act aims to redefine 'invader' under 14th Amendment to prevent automatic citizenship for babies of undocumented immigrants.
  • Supreme Court decision upholding birthright citizenship is viewed as a threat to US sovereignty by Senator Banks.
  • Save America Act seeks to block illegal immigrants from voting by tying federal grants to state voter rule updates.
Senate Nomination Hearing Held For Keith Sonderling To Become Labor Secretary
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The Ongoing Battle for American Sovereignty: A Conversation with Senator Jim Banks

As the world watches the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, a more pressing issue has been simmering beneath the surface: the debate over birthright citizenship. This week, Senator Jim Banks joined Tony Katz to discuss his proposed Citizenship Act of 2026, which aims to redefine what it means to be an “invader” under the Fourteenth Amendment and prevent the automatic granting of citizenship to babies born to undocumented immigrants.

“We have to keep up the pressure on them,” Senator Banks emphasized. “We have to keep our troops safe at the same time and give them what they need.” The Senator’s comments come as the US continues to respond to Iran’s aggression, with President Trump vowing to “unleash Holy Hell” on the regime. Banks believes that the President’s approach is the right one, saying, “The only thing that they understand is power and force and military actions.”

But the conversation didn’t stop there. Senator Banks also weighed in on the recent Supreme Court decision upholding birthright citizenship, which he sees as a threat to American sovereignty. “This bad decision by the Supreme Court is an existential threat to the sovereignty of our country,” he said, “allowing for birthright citizenship to continue.” Banks’ proposed legislation would prevent the automatic granting of citizenship to babies born to illegal aliens; a move he believes is necessary to protect the country from the “cottage industry” of birth tourism.

The Senator also touched on the Save America Act, which has been making its way through the House and Senate. “We can’t by reconciliation for the rules, we can’t accomplish 100% of the Save America Act, but we can get pretty close by tying federal grants to the actions of states to block illegals from voting and update their voter rules,” he explained. Banks believes that this is the simplest solution, but another option is to “nuking the filibuster rules and allowing the Save America Act to pass.”

As the conversation came to a close, Senator Banks emphasized the importance of taking action to protect American sovereignty. “This is all about saving our country,” he said. If you’re concerned about the issues discussed in this episode, we encourage you to listen to the full conversation with Senator Jim Banks and Tony Katz to learn more about the Citizenship Act of 2026 and the Save America Act.

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