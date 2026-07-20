Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/20/26: School Referendums, Tate Bros
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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How about saying “no” to the new school referendums
Andrew Tate and his brother arrested here in the US
IU has a problem with these guest lecturers
Federal appeals court invalidates New Jersey ban on assault weapons, magazines
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday – My Mother the Car
Tony is redeemed
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