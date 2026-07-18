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The Hammer and Nigel Show

BARGUMENTS: Best Song To Start a Road Trip

Published on July 17, 2026

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Each Friday we like to end the week with a good old fashion bargument. An ‘argument’ you would have with your buddies over a few beers at a bar.

The creator of Barguments, Dan “Bass” Levy joins us each week via remote from his home studio in Chicago. Today was a very special Bargument as Dan was in-person with us, he even brought the family to participate.

Fresh off the road from their three hour drive to Indy, Dan, along with his wife Jill and son DJ help us decide what is the best song to start a road trip!

Check out everyone’s pick below and let us know if we missed any on X or Facebook

You can check out more Barguments here: YouTube, Podcast or Facebook

Dan “Bass” Levy’s Pick: I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

Jill’s Pick: Roll Me Away – Bob Seger

DJ’s (the coolest 11 year-old we know!) Pick: Take It Easy – Eagles

Producer Allison’s Pick: It’s A Great Day To Be Alive – Travis Tritt

Nigel’s Pick: Life is a Highway – Tom Cochrane

Hammer’s Pick: East Bound and Down – Jerry Reed

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
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