BARGUMENTS: Best Song To Start a Road Trip

Each Friday we like to end the week with a good old fashion bargument. An ‘argument’ you would have with your buddies over a few beers at a bar.

The creator of Barguments, Dan “Bass” Levy joins us each week via remote from his home studio in Chicago. Today was a very special Bargument as Dan was in-person with us, he even brought the family to participate.

Fresh off the road from their three hour drive to Indy, Dan, along with his wife Jill and son DJ help us decide what is the best song to start a road trip!

Check out everyone’s pick below and let us know if we missed any on X or

You can check out more Barguments here: YouTube, Podcast or Facebook