Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/17/26: Election Integrity, Hogsett, Teachers Unions
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Trump speech regarding election integrity
Attacks on Iran continue
Sen. John Fetterman reveals dealbreaker that would force him to ditch Democrats
Far left violent activists scaring politicians and judges into submission
Hogsett vetoes increased registration fees – https://www.ibj.com/articles/hogsett-vetos-council-proposal-to-raise-vehicle-registration-fees?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
ICE vehicle stops will continue – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/16/white-house-confirms-ice-vehicle-stops-continue/
Break the public schools and teachers unions