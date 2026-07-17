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Trump Says China Stole Data From 220 Million U.S. Voters

U.S. intelligence officials have previously reported that China accessed voter registration data from multiple states.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Trump White House National Monument Executive Order Signing
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — President Trump says China stole voter registration information from 220 million Americans in what he called the largest election data breach in history.

During a White House speech Thursday night, Trump said the stolen information included names, addresses, phone numbers, political party information and other personal data.

Trump said the data was used as part of a Chinese effort to interfere in U.S. elections and ordered federal agencies to investigate how the information was handled.

U.S. intelligence officials have previously reported that China accessed voter registration data from multiple states, but the number of affected Americans has not previously been made public.

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