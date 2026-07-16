Islam has a mandate to seize political power and impose its system on society, unlike other religions

Islam is not a religion but a political ideology with distinct realms for religion, governance, law, etc.

Negotiating with Islamic countries like Iran is challenging as they operate under a fundamentally different theological-political framework

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Can We Really Afford To Ignore The Warning Signs?

Can we really afford to ignore the warning signs of a system that seeks to impose its ideology on the world? In a recent conversation with Tony Katz, Danny Burmawi, the CEO of the Ideological Defense Institute, shed light on the complexities of Islam as a political system. Burmawi, a former Muslim who converted to Christianity, shared his personal journey and insights on the nature of Islam, its relationship with politics, and the implications for the West.

“Islam has a set of beliefs, just like Christianity and Judaism, and the desire to see people following this system,” Burmawi explained. “But what differs Islam from Christianity, Judaism, and every other religion is that it has a mandate to seek and seize political power to impose that system on society.” He emphasized that this is a critical distinction, as it sets Islam apart from other religions.

Burmawi’s conversion to Christianity was not driven by the violence in Islam or the biography of Muhammad, but rather by the sanctification of violence and the transfer of it into modern times. He pointed out that the Quran’s verses often have a reason behind them, and when examined, it becomes clear that Muhammad was manufacturing revelations to serve his own agenda. This is not just Burmawi’s opinion, but also that of his wife, who said to Muhammad, “I see that your God tends to fulfill your desires.”

The conversation delved into the concept of Islam as a political system, with Burmawi arguing that it’s not a religion, but rather a political ideology. He used the analogy of a house with four rooms – one for religion, and the others for polity, governance, law, and so on. “Islam has a religion, but Islam is not a religion,” he said. “If you don’t get this, it’s a catastrophic mistake because you’re giving a political system the protection of a religion.”

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Burmawi’s insights are crucial in understanding the complexities of the Middle East and the challenges of negotiating with countries like Iran. He pointed out that the West often projects its own framework onto these countries, assuming that they can be negotiated with, just like Germany or Japan. However, this is a mistake, as these countries have a fundamentally different system built on Islam, which dictates how they see the world.

“We’re dealing with an ideology that is followed by millions and millions of Iranians themselves,” Burmawi said. “It’s not just a political project, it’s a theological project to establish the rule of Allah.” He emphasized that this is a critical distinction, as it’s not just a matter of a political class with a project, but an entire ideology that drives the actions of millions.

As we navigate the complexities of the Middle East and the challenges of negotiating with countries like Iran, it’s essential to understand the nature of Islam as a political system. Burmawi’s insights offer a crucial perspective on this topic, and his personal journey provides a unique lens through which to view the complexities of the region.

To gain a deeper understanding of this topic and hear more from Danny Burmawi, listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today, where he shares his expertise and insights on the Ideological Defense Institute and the importance of understanding Islam as a political system.

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