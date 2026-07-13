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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Why Does The Left Hate Cunningham And Clark So Much?

Is the WNBA's obsession with politics and social justice a recipe for disaster?

Published on July 13, 2026

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  • WNBA's obsession with politics and social justice alienates fans and creates a toxic environment.
  • Straight white women in WNBA are held to a different standard than those who conform to the league's ideology.
  • WNBA commissioner should be willing to stand up to the league's politics and focus on the sport.
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Why Does The Left Hate Cunningham And Clark So Much?

The recent controversy surrounding WNBA players Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham has sparked a heated debate about the role of politics in sports. Tony Katz weighed in on the issue, criticizing the WNBA’s handling of the situation and the double standard applied to its players.

“It’s because she’s white, and she has a boyfriend,” Tony said, referring to the attention Caitlin Clark is receiving from Republicans and the government. “You don’t like her because of her skin color, and you don’t like her because she doesn’t bend the knee ideologically.” Tony argued that Clark’s treatment is not just about her being white, but also about her not conforming to the WNBA’s expectations of what a player should be.

Tony also praised Sophie Cunningham, a UFC ring girl who was hired after expressing her interest in the job, for standing up for herself. “I like the fact that she’s willing to stand up for herself,” Tony said. “And as a man, I like her in those shorts. Call me a sexist, I’m gonna be fine.”

Tony criticized the WNBA’s commissioner for canceling an interview with Dan Patrick, a well-respected sports commentator, citing concerns from the league’s press team. “The WNBA needs a real commissioner who’s willing to stand up to her own league,” Tony said. “And who said the commissioner had to be a woman? Maybe the commissioner should be a man. I mean, that would only be fair.”

Tony argued that the WNBA’s obsession with politics and social justice is alienating fans and creating a toxic environment. “Just play, show up if you play, and if the play is good, if the play is good and competitive, we’ll show up,” Tony said. “Leave the politics and all your race-baiting nonsense, horseshit BS out of it. We’re not interested.”

The segment also touched on the issue of privilege and the double standard applied to WNBA players. Tony noted that players like Paige Bueckers, who speaks out on social justice issues, are not held to the same standard as players like Caitlin Clark. “If you are a straight white woman in the WNBA and you just focus on basketball, not politics, you’re guilty,” Tony said. “But if you are a lesbian white woman dating somebody who is of color, that’s the expression I believe they would use, and you are constantly talking about your privilege, then you’re acceptable.”

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The episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of sports and politics. Tony’s candid comments and insightful analysis provide a unique perspective on the issues affecting the WNBA and its players.

Listen to the “Why Does The Left Hate Cunningham And Clark So Much?” discussion in full here:

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