The Hammer & Nigel Show Try Beatboxing!

Listener discretion advised: This might be the whitest segment in the history of WIBC airwaves.

Earlier this week, Hammer and Nigel reacted to a popular beatboxer that has gone viral. What they decided? The guy is nothing compared to the Fat Boys...

So we challenged the whole crew to put their money where their mouth is and try out their own beatboxing style. Hammer, Nigel, Producer Allison, and even WIBC news anchor Jarrett Lewis showed off their (very questionable) skillz.

Check out how they did and the enjoy the EPIC remix Hammer made with everyone’s “talent” on display!