Fever Hold Off Mercury for Road Win Behind Mitchell’s 29 Points

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

PHOENIX — Kelsey Mitchell delivered in the final seconds as the Indiana Fever escaped Phoenix with a 92-89 win over the Mercury on Thursday night.

Mitchell scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining to help Indiana close out the second game of a back-to-back schedule.

The Fever played without Caitlin Clark, who rested after returning Wednesday against Los Angeles while on a minutes restriction. Aliyah Boston was back in the lineup after sitting out that game and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Tyasha Harris played a key role late, scoring 15 points and adding five assists. She helped spark Indiana’s final push by scoring nine of the team’s last 11 points during the comeback.

Phoenix kept the game close behind 22 points each from Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. Thomas also finished with six rebounds and seven assists, while Copper added five rebounds.