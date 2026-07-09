Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/9/26: Burger Week, Spain, Iran
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Bring on Indy Burger Week – https://www.wishtv.com/news/indianapolis-burger-week-preview/
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Spain turns around after Trump threat
Today on the Marketplace: Vintage weepy wee wee boy
Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz after latest US strikes
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