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Transnational Organized Crime With Connections To Indiana

Is the world finally waking up to the reality that Indiana is more than just the home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Indianapolis Colts?

Published on July 8, 2026

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  • Large-scale drug trafficking and violence operation dismantled, with 24 arrests and significant seizures.
  • Suspicious trucking companies in Indiana with potential links to criminal enterprise under scrutiny.
  • Indiana not immune to global issues, must be proactive in addressing transnational organized crime.
A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investi
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Transnational Organized Crime With Connections To Indiana

Is the world finally waking up to the reality that Indiana is more than just the home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Indianapolis Colts? A recent series of arrests and indictments has shed light on a massive transnational organized crime group based out of India, with connections to the Hoosier state.

According to the latest news, 24 people have been arrested in connection with Operation Hardball, a multi-state and international operation aimed at dismantling a massive criminal enterprise. The operation, which targeted a group involved in widespread violence, extortion, and drug trafficking, has resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, and $40,000 in cash.

“It’s all just nutty and very very impressive that they’re able to find these people,” Tony Katz says, highlighting the complexity of the case. The investigation has also brought attention to the issue of commercial trucking companies with shell operations in Indiana, with many located in Plainfield and other areas. “It’s not normal that these homes have all of these companies listed,” Tony notes. “Of course, it’s an issue. Of course, it needs to be looked into. And in many ways, if these things need to be ripped apart.”

The speaker questions whether the connection between the trucking companies and the organized crime group is more than just a coincidence, given the prevalence of the last name Singh among the suspects. “Is there a connection point between the trucking issues and this? Well, that’s a question, and I’d love to get an answer.”

The conversation also touches on the idea that Indiana is not immune to the global issues that affect other states and countries. “The world is happening around us and to us, and we can either be participatory or we can be left behind and still deal with all the issues,” Tony says. “It’s time for everybody to grow up now. The world is happening, and we can either be part of it or we can be left behind.”

As the investigation continues, it’s clear that this is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. Tony emphasizes the need for action, saying, “I think we should participate in removing this kind of threat and this kind of danger, and this kind of crime and criminal activity from our state.”

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To learn more about this story and the issues surrounding it, listen to the “Transnational Organized Crime With Connections To Indiana” discussion in full here, and join the conversation.

BONUS:

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