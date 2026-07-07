Marion County Hospitals Join Forces for New Health Scorecard

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INDIANAPOLIS — Healthcare networks across Marion County are joining forces to improve outcomes for local mothers and babies.

Cradle Indy has announced a landmark collaboration with five area health systems to develop a public Maternal and Infant Health Scorecard. The participating health networks include Ascension St. Vincent, Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health, and Riley Children’s Health.

Working alongside Cradle Indy and community partners, these hospital systems aim to establish shared performance metrics and increase transparency surrounding maternal and infant healthcare initiatives in Indianapolis.

According to organizers, the public scorecard is designed to serve several critical functions:

Greater Visibility: Providing the public with clear insight into ongoing maternal and infant health efforts.

Shared Accountability: Creating a unified standard of care and responsibility among participating healthcare providers.

Collaboration: Supporting the sharing of best practices and data across competing hospital networks.

Improved Outcomes: Directly targeting and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates across Marion County.

“The scorecard will be designed to provide a public framework for measuring and reporting maternal and infant health efforts while supporting collaboration among healthcare providers,” Cradle Indy noted in a statement.

A formal news conference detailing the partnership will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Key community leaders are scheduled to be in attendance, including Dr. Nicole Carey, Executive Director of Cradle Indy; Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department; and Dennis Murphy, President and CEO of IU Health.