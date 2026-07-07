Garth Brooks to Perform in Indianapolis Coming up in August

Source: Garth Brooks

INDIANAPOLIS–Country music singer Garth Brooks is will kick off his “Blame it All on My Roots” Tour later this year in Indianapolis.

Brooks will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse August 21 and August 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10 am through Ticketmaster. All tickets are priced at $154 plus applicable taxes with the idea being “every seat in the house, one fair price,” according to a Tuesday morning news release.

He says the idea behind this tour is to make a full-scale return to the arenas that made him a legend, headlined by the comeback of the iconic Drum Pod that changed live music forever.

In 1996, the Drum Pod tour redefined what a live show could be, and what it could leave behind. The recording captured from those nights became Double Live, now certified 25 million by the RIAA and the biggest-selling live album in the history of recorded music. That same groundbreaking tour delivered back-to-back CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Artist of the Decade honors. Thirty years later, the Drum Pod returns, and with it, the retro arena era begins again.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box. The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal,” said Brooks.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets go on sale simultaneously. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Sign in to your Ticketmaster account (or create one) ahead of the on-sale to be ready when tickets go live.

Brooks has been awarded virtually every accolade an entertainer can receive, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He is the only seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He was named ACM Artist of the Decade for the 1990s and Pollstar’s Country Touring Artist of the Decade in 2021. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pollstar LIVE Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has received 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 12 People’s Choice Awards.

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