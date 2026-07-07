Marion County Curfew Rules Stay Unchanged for 17-Year-Olds

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In a recent voting session, the Indianapolis City-County Council officially rejected a proposal that would have tightened curfew restrictions for 17-year-olds across Marion County.

As a result of the vote, curfew laws for 17-year-olds will remain unchanged, allowing them to legally occupy public spaces until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The defeated proposal sought to scale back those weekend hours to 11 p.m. and enforce a 9 p.m. weekday restriction for all minors under 18. The legislative push sparked a clear divide among council members regarding accountability and the statistical effectiveness of curfew enforcement.

Supporting the proposal as a necessary mechanism for law enforcement, Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart emphasized the need for structural consequences:

“This is effectively given the tools to the officers and making sure that we’re given them that ability to to have that level of accountability. I don’t think this is going to solve the problem of crime in Indianapolis by itself. I think there is a a big accountability problem in a a lot of different areas”.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Rena Allen voiced skepticism, arguing that the council is relying on unproven methods rather than data-driven solutions:

“When we say that we’re using a tool, this is one tool that does not show that it’s actually data that actually works, or or system that actually works. And we’re going to continue to find ourselves here in the same place in a come the fall, come next year, and we’re going to be having this same discussion because we haven’t came up with something that actually works”.

While 17-year-olds remain exempt from the stricter windows, the amended curfew hours enacted by the council earlier this year remain fully in effect for minors aged 16 and under:

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Ages 15 and 16: Restricted from public spaces after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Under Age 15: Mandated to be home by 9 p.m. every night of the week.

Note: Standard exemptions remain in place for juveniles attending school-sanctioned functions or religious events.

The council’s ongoing focus on curfew modification is part of a broader, multi-agency initiative to curb a recent wave of youth-involved shootings in Marion County. The legislative framework for these adjustments dates back to 2025, when the council passed Proposal No. 232, giving itself the authority to temporarily alter curfew hours for 120-day increments.

To handle violations without pulling minors directly into the criminal justice system, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) recently introduced a youth reunification center. Officers take curfew-violating juveniles to the center rather than placing them under full arrest.

Minors are given access to food, community resources, and professional development programs while waiting.

Parents are required to pick up their children from the facility; if a parent is unavailable, the juvenile is transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center. While these detentions do not create a permanent criminal record, IMPD can file formal complaints to the Marion County Superior Court, which holds the authority to issue injunctive relief to prevent repeat violations.