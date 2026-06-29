Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/29/26: Caitlin Clark, Hogsett, DSA
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Will the Fever trade Caitlin Clark
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Rep Andrew Ireland calling for special prosecutor against Joe Hogsett
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Cory Booker and the Indiana Democrat party is fine with the Communists in the party
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