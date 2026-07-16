Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 7/16/26: Blanche, Vance, Mears
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Blanche falls on the Epstein sword – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/15/ag-nominee-todd-blanche-takes-responsibility-epstein-files-mistakes/
JD Vance is not ready for prime time – https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15980465/jd-vance-israel-epstein-mossad-rogan.html
Rave tour coming to Dave & Busters
‘Baseless search’: Case against Broad Ripple bar owner dismissed after judge rules prosecutor actions were unconstitutional
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