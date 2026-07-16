Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 7/16/26: Blanche, Vance, Mears

Tony Katz: Blanche falls on the Epstein sword, JD Vance not ready for primetime, Ryan Mears baseless search

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Blanche falls on the Epstein sword – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/15/ag-nominee-todd-blanche-takes-responsibility-epstein-files-mistakes/

JD Vance is not ready for prime time – https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15980465/jd-vance-israel-epstein-mossad-rogan.html

Rave tour coming to Dave & Busters

‘Baseless search’: Case against Broad Ripple bar owner dismissed after judge rules prosecutor actions were unconstitutional

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Local News
Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

A close-up portrait of a young woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

A white Ford SUV parked on a city street with a crosswalk and buildings in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Councilor Moves to Eliminate Parking Requirements

Two smiling young girls, one a baby and the other a toddler, in an outdoor setting with trees in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Bills in high denominations
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Comptroller Reports $3.99 Billion in Reserves at Fiscal Year ’26 Close

A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close