Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Socialists Conquering New York. Is Indiana Next?

Is the Democratic Party in the United States still a party that represents the values of its constituents, or has it been taken over by a more radical ideology? Tony Katz discusses the alarming trend of communist and socialist candidates winning elections in major cities across the country. The host pointed out that these individuals, who claim to be Democrats, are actually pushing a platform that seeks to dismantle Western civilization and undermine the principles of capitalism.

“We’re not talking about Democrats anymore,” the host said. “We’re talking about progressives. And that is all there is. These are not Democrats, not when it comes to leadership. There are no Democrats, not when it comes to leadership. There are progressives.”

Tony highlights the recent victories of communist and socialist candidates in cities like New York, where they won key positions such as the leadership of the Hispanic Caucus and the office of controller. The host noted that these individuals are not just isolated incidents, but rather a symptom of a larger problem within the Democratic Party.

“It’s not just one person here or one person there,” the host said. “The party is what it is. It’s a solid question. And maybe it’s not his job to denounce it, because maybe this isn’t his race. It’s our job to notice where that party is going and ask ourselves do we want it in Indiana?”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The host also touched on the upcoming election for Secretary of State in Indiana, where a Democrat candidate, Beau Bayh, is running as an independent under the banner of the Lincoln Party. The host questioned whether Bie would denounce the communist and socialist ideology that has taken over the Democratic Party, and whether he would be able to overcome the perception that he is a “carpetbagger” due to his family’s long history in politics.

Beau Bayh – Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The host emphasized that the issue is not just about one candidate or one election, but about the direction of the Democratic Party as a whole. “We should not bring it on ourselves,” the host said. “We should not bring this ideology to Indiana. We deserve better.”

The episode raises important questions about the future of the Democratic Party and the values that it represents. As Tony points out, the party’s shift towards communism and socialism is not just a national, it is one that affects the entire country and cities here in Indiana. Tony encourages listeners to tune in to the full segment to hear more about this critical topic and to join the conversation about the future of the Democratic Party.

Related Stories Will Dem Support Of Nazi Platner Hurt Them In The Midterms?

Listen to the full episode to hear more about the alarming trend of communist and socialist candidates winning elections and what it means for the future of the Democratic Party.

Listen to the “Socialists Conquering New York. Is Indiana Next?” discussion in full here: