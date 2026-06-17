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FBI Stops Alleged Terror Plot Targeting UFC Freedom 250

Published on June 16, 2026

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The FBI says it has stopped an alleged terror plot aimed at Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn.

According to officials, the alleged attack plan involved multiple stages and could have resulted in mass casualties. Investigators say the suspects planned to use explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the event, creating panic among thousands of spectators.

As crowds would flee the chaos, authorities allege a sniper team would have opened fire on attendees. Officials say a second wave of attackers was then expected to exploit the confusion and attempt to storm the White House gates.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that investigators are examining possible ideological motives behind the alleged plot. One suspect reportedly told investigators the goal was to target what he described as “capitalist elites,” billionaires, and politicians who had received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Federal authorities have five suspects in custody. Officials say the alleged plot was disrupted before any attack could be carried out.

The Hammer and Nigel Show spoke with Eric Wojtkun, who is a former FBI counterintelligence agent about what goes on behind the scenes when the FBI handles possible terror threats.

https://omny.fm/shows/hammer-nigel-show-podcast/eric-wojtkun-former-fbi-agent-joins

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