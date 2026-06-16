Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Diego Morales Campaign Is Getting Desperate

Tony Katz discussed the upcoming Republican convention, where delegates will vote on their candidate for Secretary of State. But the real focus is on the campaign of Diego Morales, who’s facing some serious heat over a recent scandal. According to the speaker, Morales‘ campaign is getting desperate, resorting to smears and lies to discredit his opponent, Max Engling.

“It’s absolute nonsense,” the speaker says, referring to the rumors circulating about Engling’s past. “He was a 19-year-old who threw eggs off a bridge, and that’s it. He’s had a life, a family, and a career since then. If you think people are going to vote against him because of that, you’re insane.”

The speaker is also calling out Morales for his own questionable behavior, including hiring his brother-in-law and taking trips that he didn’t disclose. “You hired your brother-in-law, you took trips, talked about doing it for the state of Indiana, but didn’t disclose who paid for the trips,” the speaker says. “You hired somebody who wasn’t a citizen, and you called us fake news. We call him Fan Diego because he lied about that.”

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The speaker is clear in their assessment of Morales: “He’s a liar, and I say it directly. He’s FN Diego.” The speaker is urging delegates to take a closer look at the totality of Morales’s record “You haven’t done something silly or dumb in your past (referring to Engling), and it’s forgivable. But you’ve (Morales) done a lot of other things that are not forgivable.”

Listen to the “Diego Morales Campaign Is Getting Desperate” discussion in full here: