Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Diego Morales Campaign Is Getting Desperate

He's resorting to smears and lies to discredit his opponent, Max Engling

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diego Morales
Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Diego Morales Campaign Is Getting Desperate

Tony Katz discussed the upcoming Republican convention, where delegates will vote on their candidate for Secretary of State. But the real focus is on the campaign of Diego Morales, who’s facing some serious heat over a recent scandal. According to the speaker, Morales‘ campaign is getting desperate, resorting to smears and lies to discredit his opponent, Max Engling.

“It’s absolute nonsense,” the speaker says, referring to the rumors circulating about Engling’s past. “He was a 19-year-old who threw eggs off a bridge, and that’s it. He’s had a life, a family, and a career since then. If you think people are going to vote against him because of that, you’re insane.”

The speaker is also calling out Morales for his own questionable behavior, including hiring his brother-in-law and taking trips that he didn’t disclose. “You hired your brother-in-law, you took trips, talked about doing it for the state of Indiana, but didn’t disclose who paid for the trips,” the speaker says. “You hired somebody who wasn’t a citizen, and you called us fake news. We call him Fan Diego because he lied about that.”

The speaker is clear in their assessment of Morales: “He’s a liar, and I say it directly. He’s FN Diego.” The speaker is urging delegates to take a closer look at the totality of Morales’s record “You haven’t done something silly or dumb in your past (referring to Engling), and it’s forgivable. But you’ve (Morales) done a lot of other things that are not forgivable.”

Listen to the “Diego Morales Campaign Is Getting Desperate” discussion in full here:    

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Pride night and bible verses

Related Stories

https://www.sfchronicle.com/sports/giants/article/sf-giants-landen-roupp-says-no-hate-pride-night-22303714.php

J.D. Vance Blasts American Media for Picking up Talking Points from IRGC: ‘No Basis in Reality‘

Today on the Marketplace:    KFC lamp shade

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The French Chef

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

NFL: JUL 30 Chicago Bears Training Camp
6 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Nick Cottongim

6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Ohio State v Indiana
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Boiling Point At Indiana University

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Religious Freedom Discussed at Indiana Statehouse on Thursday

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Local News
Close-up of a person's hands holding and typing on a smartphone screen while relaxing on a grey couch. Ideal for concepts of mobile communication, social media, technology, and remote work.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hoosier Lawmakers Limit Classroom Phone Use to Improve Student Focus

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

A group of people gathered under a green canopy, some seated at a table with a "Greg Gard" sign, others standing and conversing. Several people appear to be volunteers or organizers.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Former Indy Mayor Ballard Closes in on Ballot Signatures for Secretary of State Bid

A woman in a cream-colored suit standing at a podium with the "Returning Education to the States" logo, speaking at a public event.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Waiver Hands Indiana Greater Control of Education Dollars

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

Headshot of a middle-aged man with gray hair and glasses wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana DCS Contractor Faces Felony Child Sex Charges

Boone County Prosecutor's Office
Local  |  FOX 59

Boone County Prosecutor Reacts After Attempted Murder Suspect Released

Consultation and conference of professional businesswoman and Male lawyers working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice
Local  |  FOX 59

Family Says Carmel Catholic School Ignored Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Indiana Politics
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Diego to Delegates Ahead of GOP Convention: ‘Look at My Track Record’

Multiple Tornadoes Leave Path Of Damage Throughout Illinois And Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Indiana Had 21 Tornadoes Touch Down Last Week

Shelves with various clothing items, including shirts, jackets, and other apparel, in a storage or warehouse setting. A sign on the wall displays "Independence, IN".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

CPB in Indianapolis Seize 1,500+ Pieces of Fake World Cup Merch

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy

A circular emblem featuring a sailing ship, American flag, and text reading "AMERICA'S NAVY 250".
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Navy Highlights Global Economic & Digital Role Ahead of U.S. 250th

Mugshot-style portrait of a middle-aged woman with dark hair and a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Greenwood Woman Charged in OWI Case for 3rd Time since December

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close