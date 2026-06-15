CPB in Indianapolis Seize 1,500+ Pieces of Fake World Cup Merch

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,500 pieces of fake World Cup 2026 gear never made it to buyers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis seized that fake merchandise.

Officers conducted Operation Winner’s Circle from June 1-5, seizing nearly 20 shipments — jerseys, shirts, beanies — all pretending to be official FIFA merchandise. If the items were real, they would’ve been worth around $134,000.

Most of the packages came from Hong Kong and were headed to addresses both inside and outside the United States.

“Sports fans often pay big money for sports memorabilia,” Indianapolis Port Director, Brett Mueller, said. “Counterfeit sports memorabilia de-funds our sports organizations, funds criminal networks, and scams the fans. Officers in Indianapolis work hard each day to protect our domestic businesses and American consumers.”

Customs officials say this operation used past intel to spot shipments that violated World Cup trademarks.

Along with sports-related merchandise, commonly counterfeited items include fake medications, perfumes, children’s toys, and jewelry, among other things.

CBP organized Operation Winner’s Circle, and they urge consumers to shop from reputable online sources. They say more than 90% of all counterfeit seizures happen in the international mail and express environments.