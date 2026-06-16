Waiver Hands Indiana Greater Control of Education Dollars

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon visited Plainfield High School Tuesday to announce a change that gives Indiana more control over how it uses federal education money.

McMahon joined Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner to announce the approval of Indiana’s “Returning Education to the States Waiver.”

The waiver allows Indiana to combine several federal education funding programs into one pot of money, giving the state and local schools more flexibility in deciding how to spend those dollars.

State leaders say the goal is to reduce paperwork and move more money into classrooms to help students.

The change will allow Indiana to manage about $50 million in federal education funding over the next four years with fewer federal restrictions. The state also plans to test the approach with some school districts.

During her visit, McMahon praised Indiana’s approach and said the waiver gives the state more freedom to create programs that meet the needs of Hoosier students.

Gov. Braun and Secretary Jenner said the move will help schools make decisions locally and focus resources on student achievement.