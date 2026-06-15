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Diego to Delegates Ahead of GOP Convention: ‘Look at My Track Record’

Around 1,800 delegates can vote for the Secretary of State nominee at the Republican Convention on Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Indiana Politics
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The race to be Indiana’s Republican nominee for Secretary of State is heating up.

The GOP convention is on Saturday in Fort Wayne. Around 1,800 delegates can vote for who will represent the party as the Secretary of State nominee in the November election. Whoever wins the nomination will move on to face Democrat Beau Bayh, Libertarian Lauri Shillings and possibly former Republican Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.

Current Secretary of State Diego Morales is trying to keep his reelection bid alive.

“I have worked hard in this office to strengthen election integrity, deliver results, and keep Indiana moving forward,” Morales said in a video posted to social media on Monday.

Morales is calling on delegates to look at his track record when they consider who they will vote to be the nominee.

“Vote for the candidate who will keep Indiana a national model,” he said.

Morales knocked off then-Secretary of State Holli Sullivan during the 2022 Republican convention. Now, he’ll have three candidates to try and get past in Knox County Clerk David Shelton, conservative activist Jamie Reitenour, and senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, Max Engling.

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