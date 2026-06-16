Indiana DCS Contractor Faces Felony Child Sex Charges

Source: Marion County Jail / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man who reportedly worked as a local hospital chaplain and a contract case manager for child welfare services is behind bars, facing severe felony child sex crime charges in both Indiana and Illinois.

Jose Briseno, a Mexican citizen living on the north side of Indianapolis, was booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center on June 9. He is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond following an initial hearing in front of Judge Charnette Garner.

Briseno faces a Level 6 felony charge of possession of child sex abuse material in Marion County, alongside an internet child solicitation charge in Tazewell County, Illinois.

The multi-state investigation began on June 3 when Illinois authorities tipped off the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The tip alleged that a suspect living in Indy had previously worked as a contractor for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and was actively involved in child sex crimes.

According to court documents, Briseno met a 15-year-old girl while working for Illinois DCFS, where his duties included transporting children to parental visitations.

Investigators say Briseno later used the social media pseudonym “Pablo” to catfish the teenager. Pretending to be a younger man, the 60-year-old convinced the victim to send explicit images. When the girl discovered “Pablo’s” true identity and attempted to block him, Briseno allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to leak the photos unless she produced additional explicit material.

Detectives successfully traced the digital activity back to Briseno’s residence near 86th Street and Ditch Road in Indianapolis. During police questioning, Briseno reportedly revealed a extensive history of working closely with children, families, and religious communities across both states.

His professional background includes:

Hospice & Hospital Chaplaincy: Employment as a chaplain with Gentiva and Southerncare, Inc. (where he was known as “Chaplain Joe” or “Mr. Mariachi”).

Child Welfare Operations: Serving as a contracted case manager for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS). Indiana DCS officials confirmed to local media that Briseno was a contractor but was never directly employed by the state agency.

Religious Leadership: Working as a pastor for multiple churches in Illinois, including First Christian Church, First Christian Church of Mason City Inc., and West Union Christian Church.

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Briseno is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Marion Superior Court on July 27.