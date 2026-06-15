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NWS: Indiana Had 21 Tornadoes Touch Down Last Week

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said the number of confirmed tornadoes from June 11th's storm could grow as the week goes on.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Multiple Tornadoes Leave Path Of Damage Throughout Illinois And Indiana
Source: Jim Vondruska / Getty

STATEWIDE — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 21 tornadoes touched down in Indiana last week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Crosbie said most of the tornadoes were in the northern third of the state.

“That’s where it was most significant as far as the numbers and the damage,” Crosbie told WIBC on Monday.

The strongest twister on Thursday, June 11, was an EF-3 in northwest Indiana, starting north of Roselawn, which is in Newton and Jasper counties, moved across Porter County, and finished near the town of Kouts. 11 tornadoes were confirmed throughout northern Indiana, including in Jay, Huntington, and Wabash counties.

Multiple Tornadoes Leave Path Of Damage Throughout Illinois And Indiana
Source: Jim Vondruska / Getty

In central Indiana, two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Carroll County, one EF-0 in Randolph County, and an EF-1 in Johnson and Shelby County. Another EF-1 tornado also landed in Cass County.

Crosbie said the National Weather Service has finished their surveying in central Indiana. The NWS office in Chicago is still conducting surveys in areas like Jasper and Newton counties, which could lead to a higher number of confirmed tornadoes.

“The total number is probably going to be a little higher than what we have right now,” said Crosbie. “There’s a good chance it could be as high as 23.”

According to the National Weather Service, the number of tornadoes that Indiana had last Thursday tied a record from April 3, 1974, for the state’s eighth-largest outbreak. Crosbie said, thankfully, while Thursday’s storm system was “a big event,” it wasn’t as severe as some other historical events.

“Although it is a fairly significant event in the total number of tornadoes, the totality of damage was not as significant as it could’ve been,” Crosbie said, comparing the two dates.

Indiana has now seen 40 confirmed tornadoes in 2026.

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central Indiana EF-0 tornadoes EF-1 tornado northern Indiana NWS Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

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