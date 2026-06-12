White Sox Bless Fans With Limited-Edition Pope Hats

The Chicago White Sox are blessing fans with a special giveaway this summer.

The White Sox announced that, in honor of their most famous fan, Pope Leo XIV, fans will have the chance to receive a limited-edition White Sox pope hat. Fans who purchase tickets for the team’s August 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds will also gain access to a special seating section dubbed “Pews at the Ballpark.”

Originally, the promotion was limited to fans who purchased the special ticket package, but after overwhelming demand, the White Sox announced that every fan attending the game will receive a pope hat.

Pope Leo XIV is a well-known White Sox fan. He attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series, which Chicago went on to win, and has also been spotted wearing a White Sox cap during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

Would you want a limited pope hat? Or is that sacrilegious? Nigel and guest co-host Ethan Hatcher discuss below: