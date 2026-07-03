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Clark Urges WNBA to Protect Players and Hire Full-Time Refs

Published on July 3, 2026

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Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark provided some commentary of the season following a team practice Friday.

Addressing everything from a heavily scrutinized flagrant foul to the toxic online discourse, Clark offered a reminder of the pressure she navigates as a 24-year-old cultural phenomenon.

While Clark confirmed she will be sidelined for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces to prioritize her health, her focus remained firmly on shifting the basketball world’s narrative back to the joy of the sport.

The media storm began following a hard foul during a Wednesday night matchup, a play that dominated sports talk television well into the following weekend. Clark didn’t mince words regarding the play itself, noting that while it wasn’t upgraded in real-time, the film speaks for itself.

“I did think it was a flagrant foul, and our refereeing just needs to be better,” Clark said, addressing the ongoing debate. “You go back and watch the clip, I think it’s pretty straightforward. This has kind of been a discussion for like three years now, and I think we really need to do a better job protecting the people in this league.”

However, rather than criticizing the officials, Clark offered an empathetic defense of WNBA referees, advocating for structural changes to the profession:

  • The Hardest Job: Clark acknowledged that officiating is “one of the hardest jobs in the world,” noting that referees are constantly yelled at and put in a “never-winning” situation.
  • Structural Support: She urged the league to invest heavily in technology and upgrade officiating infrastructure.
  • Full-Time Status: Clark explicitly proposed that the WNBA begin paying its referees as full-time employees to improve consistency, training, and retention.

Clark also spoke about the emotional toll of the relentless scrutiny. She firmly condemned the harassment and hate that has targeted both her peers and opponents.

“Harassment, hate—none of that is OK. That goes for the opposing team we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches… There should never be a question of character. I’m not a robot. I have emotions, I have feelings. And it can be really difficult to go through a lot of that. I’m 24 years old trying to navigate a lot… There are times that it is hard, and there are times that it probably affects me a little bit more than I put on.”

One of Clark’s primary frustrations is how singular incidents overshadow the broader success and talent across the WNBA. She noted turning on the television days after her game only to find the same foul being debated, while dominant performances by other teams and players were entirely ignored.

“I honestly felt bad for the players that were playing the games those days,” Clark said. “And also, I feel bad for my teammates. They played on Friday and they dominated, they played really well, and nobody wanted to talk about that. They were just worried about everything else. It’s all of our jobs to help refocus the narratives a lot of the times, and we can do better at that. It’ll help our game grow a lot more.”

She dismissed media headlines suggesting her season has been “everything but fun,” saying that no one had actually asked her how she felt before writing it.

“Discuss my play, discuss if I play bad, discuss if I played good—discuss our play… but let’s continue to move on,” she said. “Let’s focus on the joy and amazing course of this game. Let’s get back to a lot more smiling and positivity. I think our world could use a lot of that.”

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Fever fans received a mix of caution and optimism regarding Clark’s status. She confirmed she will sit out Sunday’s highly anticipated game to rest a lingering injury, but she expressed confidence about her trajectory.

“I will be out Sunday, but I’m feeling a lot better,” Clark shared, noting that a week of recovery has been incredibly helpful. “Excited to get back into practice today and feeling really, really positive about getting back into one of the games at the back-to-back. Obviously, it’s difficult coming back in a back-to-back, so we’ll have to be cautious of that. But I feel a lot better.”

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