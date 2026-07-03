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Terre Haute Man Arrested for Rape Following ISP Investigation

Published on July 3, 2026

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Headshot of a middle-aged man with a bald head and a full beard, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: White County Jail / Indiana State Police

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges following a sexual assault investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Ryan B. Davenport, 53, of Terre Haute, was arrested Thursday after a White County judge approved a warrant for his arrest. Davenport is currently being held without bond at the White County Jail.

According to state police, the criminal investigation began in May 2026 after detectives received information regarding accusations of a sexual assault. Investigators say the incident occurred in White County, where Davenport forced himself on a female victim for sexual gratification.

Davenport was taken into custody by Trooper Bonebrake of the Putnamville State Police Post. He faces the following charges:

Rape – Level 3 Felony

Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

The lead investigating officer on the case is Master Trooper Detective Daniel Magnabosco of the Putnamville Post. He was assisted by Trooper Detectives Don Curtis, Colton Maynor, and Sergeant Michael Featherling.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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