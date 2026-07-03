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Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

If you're going to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, watch out for rain chances. Forecasters say a Heat Advisory will also soon replace the Extreme Heat Warning and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Published on July 3, 2026

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Friday's Severe Weather Threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for downbursts and microbursts across central Indiana, with highest local risk of tornadoes, hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and flooding from 7 PM to 1 AM.
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the Extreme Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Friday night. A Heat Advisory replaces it afterward and runs through 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

“The reason for that is because temperatures aren’t going to be quite as warm for Saturday,” Andrew White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says. “We also have the potential for thunderstorms, which might provide some relief from the heat.”

White explains the peak heat index you should look out for is generally between 98 to 105 across the state.

“The heat index is just a combination of the temperature and humidity in the air,” he added. “Anytime that we are very humid, it feels much warmer than it may actually be, so it’s just a way to try and quantify that.”

Forecasters also predicted a chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The biggest chance is in northern Indiana, according to meteorologists. That’s where they say the greatest threat for severe weather exists. The National Weather Service says Friday’s threats are damaging winds and isolated flooding.

Higher storm coverage is expected for the Fourth of July, so if you’re heading out to see fireworks, be careful.

“It may start more towards 2 to 3:00,” White says. “We’re generally at a 40 to 50% chance of rain during that 9 to 11:00 window in the evening.”

White says rain coverage will be fairly even across Indiana, but the highest chance is in the northern part of the state. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather for central and southern portions of Indiana on Independence Day. White added damaging winds are the main threat.

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