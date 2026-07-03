Jury Returns Verdict In Gibson County Triple Murder Trial

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind — A Haubstadt man charged with three murders and one attempted murder has been found not guilty on all charges.

A jury reached the verdict Thursday after about three hours of deliberations following closing arguments in the trial of Patrick Waite.

Waite’s defense argued he acted in self-defense and said he had feared for his life for years. His attorney said jurors agreed and called it a clear self-defense case.

Prosecutors argued the evidence did not support that claim, pointing to the crime scene, physical evidence, and Waite’s 911 call.

Waite testified during the trial that he believed his life was in danger when the shooting happened.

Police said Waite shot four people at his Haubstadt home in May of last year. Three people died: 61-year-old Alma Waite, 81-year-old Gloria Tapia Garcia, and 39-year-old Fernando Tapia Ramirez Sr. A fourth victim survived after being shot.

Prosecutors said evidence from the scene and the victims’ injuries did not match Waite’s account. The defense said witness statements were inconsistent and argued evidence may have been moved during the chaos of the incident.

Family members said the trial was emotional but they believed the truth would come out. They said they are relieved by the verdict but also concerned about safety moving forward.