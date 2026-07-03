Warden Resigns from Miami Correctional Facility

Source: FOX 59

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — The warden of the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill says he has resigned.

Brian English, who served in the role since 2022, recently announced on social media he’s transitioning out of his role.

“Back in October 2022, MCF was in a difficult place — recovering from lockdown, facing severe staffing shortages, limited programming, no volunteers, strained community relationships, and a facility operating at half capacity. Culture was hurting, and momentum was hard to find,” English said in a social media post. “But what I walked into was a group of people who refused to settle for that reality. A team ready to rebuild, re‑engage, and redefine what that facility could be.”

English says the operations have strengthend over the past nearly four years.

“We’ve strengthened operations of a maximum-security prison, with a minimum-security unit, infirmary unit and a newly opened 1,000‑bed ICE detention facility,” he added. “We rebuilt community relations, expanded partnerships with law enforcement and Grissom Air Force Base, doubled volunteer engagement, grew programming, and improved staffing and retention in meaningful way. These were not small wins — they’re the result of dedication, teamwork, and a shared belief that MCF could be better.”

Several ICE detainees have died while being held at the facility over the last several months. J Trinidad Ramierz and Anthony Barbee both died in late 2025. This past February, 59-year-old Lorth Sim died in ICE custody, followed by 55-year-old Tuan Van Bui in April.

Not long after Bui died, dozens of protestors joined Indiana Congressman Andre Carson outside the facility to draw attention to Bui’s and Sim’s deaths.