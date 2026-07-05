2 Shootings in Fort Wayne Leave 2 Dead, Over 10 Hurt

Source: FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two separate shootings early Sunday morning left two people dead, and more than 10 others injured, according to Fort Wayne police.

The first shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a Shell gas station on Broadway near Taylor Street. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one man later died.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting on Oliver Street near Lafayette Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. More than 10 other people from that location were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects. Investigators have not said whether the shootings are connected.