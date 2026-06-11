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Braun: State Will Continue to Step In to Help Crime-Ridden Cities

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun spoke during a crime crackdown press conference on Wednesday with Indiana State Police.

Published on June 11, 2026

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Mike Braun Calls out Indy Mayor
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said the state is not going to “watch blindly” if cities like Indianapolis can’t get crime under control.

During the Indiana State Police Crime Crackdown press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Braun appeared to call out prosecutors while discussing violent crime in Indy, saying they must be more aggressive when prosecuting violent offenders.

“Places urban in nature have got to get their crime under control,” Gov. Braun said. “Police are generally doing their job, and then it boils down to prosecutors.”

Gov. Braun referenced the tragic killing of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage last month. A 14-year-old was arrested and charged in Scrogham’s murder.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive, but Braun said it could have been a gang initiation.

RELATED: 80% of ’26 Homicides Still Unsolved

The governor also warned that if Indianapolis and other major Indiana cities cannot get a better grasp on their violent crime issues, the state will continue stepping in.

“The Indianapolis police department is going to get help from state police,” said Braun. “Southern Indiana is a place where the stuff we’re talking about here (Indianapolis), that kind of violent crime, generally, has been happening in urban areas, and hopefully what we’re doing across the state tamps it down in general.”

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