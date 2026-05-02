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IMPD: 80% of ’26 Homicides Still Unsolved

According to an IMPD homicide report, there have been 38 different homicide incidents this year, with just seven suspects arrested.

Published on May 2, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in solving several homicides.

IMPD has reported that about four out of every five homicide cases so far this year remain unsolved.

In 2026, there have been 41 homicide victims in Indianapolis, stemming from 38 different incidents. But, only seven suspects have been arrested for homicides happening this year.

“We need information,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said to FOX 59. “It’s really a lot of work that we can’t do alone.”

IMPD’s homicide report does state that this year has seen the fewest number of homicides through the end of April in over a decade.

According to IMPD, 18% of this year’s cases have been cleared with arrests. 17 cases from previous years have also been cleared this year, as police continue to ask for assistance from the public.

“It really does take a lot of time and a lot of dedication,” Thompson added. “We know that’s very hard because these aren’t just numbers, these are people.”

Anyone with information relating to unsolved homicides from this year can contact either IMPD’s homicide office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

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