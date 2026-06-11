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Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Future Of Entrepreneurship In Indiana

High schoolers should know about capitalism, be encouraged to try new things, and build things. But how do we make that happen?

Published on June 11, 2026

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  • STARTedUP Challenge competition inspires high schoolers to identify problems and develop innovative solutions.
  • Program builds a community of young entrepreneurs, connecting them to resources and opportunities in their local communities.
  • Indiana needs to overcome risk aversion and promote its growing entrepreneurial ecosystem to retain top talent.
Young students working together
Source: alvarez / Getty

The Future Of Entrepreneurship In Indiana: A Conversation With STARTedUP CEO Don Wettrick

As the world becomes increasingly complex, it’s easy to get caught up in the negativity. But what if we told you that there are good things happening, worthy of discussion? In this episode, Tony Katz is shining a light on the STARTedUP Foundation, an organization that’s been fostering entrepreneurship in high schoolers for years.

The concept is simple: high schoolers should know about capitalism, be encouraged to try new things, and build things. But how do we make that happen? Don Wettrick, President and co-founder of the STARTedUP Foundation, joined Tony to share his story. “I got my students to see problems as opportunities,” he says, recalling his time as a classroom teacher. “I had an unusual class where I was like, ‘Okay, now go do it.'”

The STARTedUP Challenge, formerly known as Innovation I, has been a game-changer. Thousands of students participate each year, with the top teams competing in regional and state finals. But it’s not just about the competition – it’s about building a community of young entrepreneurs. “Some of these students are coming up with unique solutions to help their town or a business that can be started there,” Don explains. “And even if you don’t make the top ten, the ability for these students to connect with people in their town, in their state, is invaluable.”

The outcomes are impressive. Two years ago, a team from the STARTedUP Challenge was invited to join Y Combinator, a prestigious startup accelerator in San Francisco. But Don’s vision goes beyond just individual success stories. He wants to stop the brain drain in Indiana, where top talent often leaves the state after graduation. “We want to show them that the level of support is here,” he says. “We want to build this kind of network in these awesome cities.”

So, what’s holding Indiana back? According to Don, it’s a matter of humility and risk-taking. “Sometimes we don’t want to take the bigger risks,” he says. “But I think that’s changing.” He’s optimistic about the future, citing the growth of venture capital and angel investing in the state. “We just need to do a better job of publicizing what we have going on.”

The Started Up Challenge Finals are happening tomorrow at Butler University, featuring the most innovative teams in Indiana. Don invites you to attend and experience the energy firsthand. “You want to head over to startedupfoundation.org and get your tickets,” he says. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the conversation and support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

To hear more about the Started Up Foundation and Don Wetrich’s vision, listen to the full episode.

Listen “The Future Of Entrepreneurship In Indiana” to the discussion in full here:

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